Driver dies in fiery crash on I-20 east of Terrell

A driver is dead from a fiery crash on I-20 in Kaufman County Tuesday night.

Officials say a box truck heading east crashed off the freeway a few miles east of Terrell.

The truck came to a halt in the dry grass along the highway and the heat from the exhaust sparked a fire which quickly burned up the truck.

The driver was found dead in the cab but the cause of death is not yet determined.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram