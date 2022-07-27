ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrell, TX

Driver dies in fiery crash on I-20 east of Terrell

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPjrb_0guXQO2E00

A driver is dead from a fiery crash on I-20 in Kaufman County Tuesday night.

Officials say a box truck heading east crashed off the freeway a few miles east of Terrell.

The truck came to a halt in the dry grass along the highway and the heat from the exhaust sparked a fire which quickly burned up the truck.

The driver was found dead in the cab but the cause of death is not yet determined.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

East Texas Proud
3d ago

Prayers for this man, his family and friends. Makes you wonder...if this had taken place in a cooler time of year, or after a rainfall, would the outcome have been different? 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Kaufman County, TX
City
Terrell, TX
Terrell, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Kaufman County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Box Truck#The Cab#I 20#Freeway#Cause Of Death#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy