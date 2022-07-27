ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

“Good luck” Brittney Griner sends emotional message to wife Cherelle amid looming threat of 10-years imprisonment in Russia

By Irvin Philip
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
firstsportz.com

Comments / 232

MVP8
3d ago

let her life go over there and share the cell with her get rid of all the anti-American athletes that don't want to be here. give them all a vape pen and an airline ticket of their choosing.

Reply(5)
114
Sam Sung
3d ago

The question is not how they got IN your baggage the question is why did you have them in the first place you mean to say you were actually under the influence of drugs while you were playing basketball

Reply(16)
75
BYEBYEAmerica
3d ago

She wanted Marxism instead of the Constitution. She's living the dream while asking the evil America to save her from it.

Reply(2)
104
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Phoenix Mercury#Russian#The Fiba World Cup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy