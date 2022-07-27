“Just take the $75,000, I’m going to retire next year” Tristan Thompson’s scandalous texts to ex-trainer amid looming child support litigation

firstsportz.com
Angela Suga Arreola
2d ago
YOU KNOW WHAT I THINK IS SO SAD. ONE DAY THIS LIL BOY WILL WANT TO KNOW WHO HOS DAD IS AND HE WILL SEE ALL THIS THAT HIS FATHER HAS SAID ABOUT A BOY HE NEVER EVEN WANTED TO MEET. WE AS WOMEN NEED TO STOP THINKING OF OUR SELFS AND Think ABOUT THE LIFES WE ARE BRINGING IN TO THIS WORLD AND HOW DISAPPOINTED THEY WILL BE TO READ THIS. SHAME ON HIM AND SHAME ON HER. THE CHILD IS ALWAYS THE ONE WHO SUFFERS
Reply(37)
290
MERCY
3d ago
doesn't matter how thirsty he should have worn a codom.I mean je keeps getting these girls pregnant so it's not a mistake
Reply(25)
136
Daisy12
3d ago
I could care less if she takes him to the cleaners. He deserves whatever happens because he made bad choices.
Reply(14)
184
Comments / 364