ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.marieclaire.com

Comments / 30

Allyson PD
19h ago

since the queen is so old I do either kids could spend time with her. She deserves to see her great grandkids and they deserve to see her. the kids are the innocent ones in this matter.

Reply
16
Astrollah
17h ago

With his new book coming out I doubt anybody associated with the royal household wants to visit with them.

Reply
27
Kathleen Umphress
17h ago

If half of the trash written about the Royal family is true,we are seeing a truly dysfunctional family playing out in the news.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Invitation#Balmoral#British Royal Family#Uk#The Sun That Prince Harry#Scottish#Sussexes#Sun#The Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy