Des Moines, IA

Mega Millions jackpot now over $1 billion after no one wins

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

Eyewitness News would like to know how you would spend the Mega Millions jackpot if you had only 24 hours. Click here to tell us how, and we may read your response in a future news cast.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

Democrats introduce bill to enact term limits for Supreme Court justices

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

