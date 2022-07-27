ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket community drive provides over 580 bags of groceries

By ZACK DELUCA Valley Breeze Staff Writer zack@valleybreeze.com
Valley Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket, RI
Society
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
Pawtucket, RI
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The School Department#Jenks Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Community Policy