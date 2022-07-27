Heat builds with a surge of tropical moisture

Tracking Rain and Storms Wednesday Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says showers and storms will likely move north from Central Florida late this afternoon and into the early evening commute.

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The building heat continues Wednesday and likely through the rest of this week.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a little upper level disturbance and a surge of tropical moisture that could lead to better coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms today.

A few isolated showers and storms will develop on the sea breeze early to mid afternoon and then showers and storms will likely move north from Central Florida late in the afternoon and into the early evening commute.

Buresh says only less than a quarter of the area at the beaches could see significant rainfall but the more inland you are, the more likely you could see a downpour.

Action News Jax Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says locally heavy rain and lightning strikes are the primary threats.

It’ll be hot and humid with high temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s and only dipping into the low to mid 70s overnight with mostly clear skies.

Then it turns drier and hotter the next several days and heading into the weekend.

©2022 Cox Media Group