ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

In Fighting Gun Crime, Canada Has an American Problem

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 28

AP_001154.3771ee841f5f4ee393ba6919e24c84fa.0202
2d ago

The real issue is that anti-gun laws do not work = never have and never will. All they do is let criminals continue to be armed and disarm innocent victims of crimes.

Reply(1)
16
Alex Walker
2d ago

I wonder how many articles the writer has written about the crime problems that come from south of our border?

Reply
16
Richard Rix
2d ago

The second largest country in the world, with a Population of less than California has a rampant gun problem? No they have a rampant Government problem.

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Ohio State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Georgia State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Mendicino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics Canada#Crime Statistics#Guns#American#Ottawa Toronto#Reuters#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands

Comments / 0

Community Policy