Indiana Animal Rescue in Dire Need of Supplies, Volunteers + Foster Homes

julie key
3d ago
Spay/neuter clinics are needed now more than ever. When I was growing up our fairgrounds would host spay/neuter clinics. Cost of a spay or neuter was ten bucks. People lined up to do the responsible thing. Maybe they don't now is because at most vets the price starts at approx. $70.00.
