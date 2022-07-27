ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Indiana Animal Rescue in Dire Need of Supplies, Volunteers + Foster Homes

By Kat Mykals
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wkdq.com

Comments / 2

julie key
3d ago

Spay/neuter clinics are needed now more than ever. When I was growing up our fairgrounds would host spay/neuter clinics. Cost of a spay or neuter was ten bucks. People lined up to do the responsible thing. Maybe they don't now is because at most vets the price starts at approx. $70.00.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Society
County
Posey County, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Animal Rescue#Foster Homes#Cat#Feral Cats#Shelter#Purina Dry Cat Food Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy