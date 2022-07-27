ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Mega Millions jackpot now over $1 billion after no one wins

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWruM_0guUxsFe00

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15.

Alleged drug dealers call Gallatin police on themselves by accident

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing Friday night is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
Gallatin, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Gallatin, TN
Gallatin, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy