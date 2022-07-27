ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors an option for Carmelo Anthony?

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sUNu_0guUmlZO00

Another team with a big bill ahead of it is the defending-champ Warriors, who have 12 roster spots filled. Might the Warriors give Anthony a shot? “It would be a nice story, if he could win a ring there to end his career,” the GM said. “Golden State has the room for him. He can make shots and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He’d take the minimum. They have a lot of young guys on that roster, they could do with another veteran and those guys all know Carmelo from Team USA. I do not know if they would really take that plunge on him, but it does make some sense.”

Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to average 20+ PPG in their rookie season (active players):

22.5 — Blake Griffin

21.2 — Luka Doncic

21.0 — Carmelo Anthony

20.9 — LeBron James

20.5 — Donovan Mitchell

20.3 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/iAElIPNKBp9:29 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doQGD_0guUmlZO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b3sND_0guUmlZO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qm7oG_0guUmlZO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSgPM_0guUmlZO00

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

34-Plus Team:

1st 5: Chris Paul (37) Steph Curry (34) LeBron James (37) Al Horford (36) JaVale McGee (34)

Bench: Carmelo Anthony (38) Kyle Lowry (36) Mike Conley (34) P.J. Tucker (37) Jeff Green (35) Brook Lopez (34) Thad Young (34) Goran Dragic (36) Danny Green (35)

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/8B0oA4pa6210:51 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUtnq_0guUmlZO00

One NBA general manager told Heavy Sports he expects Anthony to re-sign with the Lakers. “They have a lot to sort out obviously,” the GM said. “But as more things get set, they’ll probably get back around to bringing him in. It’s just, at this point, you don’t know what might happen with Westbrook and whether you might need to take on players, so you see that around the league a lot—teams have 10, 11, 12 players signed and there’s no hurry to fill in the last spots until you see how the other stuff plays out.” -via Heavy.com / July 27, 2022

Heavy Sports NBA insider Steve Bulpett says the likelihood of Anthony staying put could rest with coach Darvin Ham. The team has made an effort to get younger this offseason, but Ham could seek some veteran stability on the back end of the rotation. “I think he’s one of the guys who will be one of the last pieces to be decided,” Bulpett said in a video interview. “When teams finish making or finding out what moves they can or, maybe more important, cannot make this summer, and they are getting ready for the season, it’s, ‘OK, this is what our roster looks like.’ There’s a player out here, but does he fit with what you’re trying to do? I think it’s going to take a while for Carmelo, unless Darvin Ham says, ‘Yes, I see a role for this guy and I want him.’ At this point, Carmelo is coming in at a reasonable number. -via Heavy.com / July 27, 2022

Irving and Durant wanted the Nets to sign Anthony in 2019 when he was a free agent, but Brooklyn ultimately decided against it. “The possibility is there for that because Anthony, maybe he can contribute but his (salary) number would not be very big. If you’re Brooklyn, that is the positive,” Bulpett said. The Nets are projected to have a luxury tax bill of almost $100 million next season. -via Heavy.com / July 27, 2022

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Al Horford
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Gm#Team Usa#Heavy Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy