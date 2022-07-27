New checklist aims to streamline building permit reviews

MISSOULA, Mont. - Starting in July, the City of Missoula has implemented a new review process to streamline building permits as it works to bring more housing to market.

It starts with a new required checklist to help ensure all the paperwork is included in the application the first time, reducing resubmissions and speeding up the process.

Before the checklist, the average turnaround time was about eight weeks, Cassie Tripard, land use supervisor for the city, said. However, it varies quite a bit based on the completion of the application.

According to Tripard, throughout the last 13 months, 45% of the permits they reviewed were resubmissions of applications looked at one, two, three times before.

The goal of the checklist is to cut that percentage down.

“It should actually get people through quicker," Tripard said. "Time is money. People need to get working, get construction on the ground. We are going to be evaluating this over time and taking feedback, but ideally, shorter permit times should result in less housing costs."

The checklist applies to residential projects.

It requires applicants to label the page numbers of specific documents that are often found missing and allows staff to quickly locate elements during the review.

The checklist is currently in a soft launch. Starting in August, resubmittal fees will go into effect for incomplete applications.

Those fees will cover the direct cost of staff time it takes to review the applications, Tripard said.

Looking ahead, the city plans to roll out a commercial checklist and unify coding to continue speeding up the process as it tries to keep up with housing demand.