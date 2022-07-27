Woman killed in crash with garbage truck in central Minnesota

A woman was killed in Kandiyohi County when her minivan was in a collision with a garbage truck.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 60th Street Southwest and 105th Avenue Southwest around five miles east of Raymond, Minnesota.

The driver of a Dodge Caravan, a 56-year-old woman from Willmar, died at the scene after being in a collision with the garbage truck, driven by a 47-year-old man from Atwater.

The garbage truck driver was treated for minor injuries. The incident is under investigation, with the drivers expected to be identified later on Wednesday.