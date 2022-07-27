ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Your best everyday carry option: the Pro Mini Torque wrench

By Josh Ross
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T19u6_0guUffx900

Our Verdict

The price you pay for the Pro mini torque wrench is really paying for three torque limited sockets you can use with the included handle or any tool you want. The whole kit won't match the user experience of a more expensive torque wrench but it does the job and it's packable.

For

  • 4, 5, and 6 Nm sockets work just as well with any tool
  • Included handle is compact and comfortable
  • Magnetised to keep bits from falling out

Against

  • Limited to three set torque settings
  • Handle lacks storage for more than one torque limiter

There's a lot of advice online saying you don't need a torque wrench for bikes. Look in any community of cyclists and you'll see it, the guys who say they've worked on bikes forever and never needed a torque wrench. They've got calibrated forearms and haven't ever broken anything. Please ignore this advice, there is no downside to using a torque wrench. That doesn't mean you need the fanciest torque wrench from our list of the best bike torque wrenches, but pick up something.

One good option if you don't expect to need a torque wrench often is the PRO mini torque wrench. It won't cover everything but it's perfect for stems, handlebars, seat posts, and saddles. It's something we've carried on every ride since it came out and now, we are ready to discuss the details. If you are looking for a lightweight, reasonably priced, torque wrench, keep reading to see if this option from PRO is the right option for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmswH_0guUffx900

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YU1b0_0guUffx900

Image 1 of 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Already have an account ? Sign in here

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3an33L_0guUffx900

Josh hails from the Pacific Northwest of the United States but would prefer riding through the desert than the rain. He will happily talk for hours about the minutia of cycling tech but also has an understanding that most people just want things to work. He is a road cyclist at heart and doesn't care much if those roads are paved, dirt, or digital. Although he rarely races, if you ask him to ride from sunrise to sunset the answer will be yes.

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 137 lb.

Rides: Orbea Orca Aero, Cannondale Topstone Lefty, Cannondale CAAD9, Trek Checkpoint, Priority Continuum Onyx

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Torque Wrench#Vehicles#Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy