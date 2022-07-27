Your best everyday carry option: the Pro Mini Torque wrench

Our Verdict

The price you pay for the Pro mini torque wrench is really paying for three torque limited sockets you can use with the included handle or any tool you want. The whole kit won't match the user experience of a more expensive torque wrench but it does the job and it's packable.

For

4, 5, and 6 Nm sockets work just as well with any tool

Included handle is compact and comfortable

Magnetised to keep bits from falling out

Against

Limited to three set torque settings

Handle lacks storage for more than one torque limiter

There's a lot of advice online saying you don't need a torque wrench for bikes. Look in any community of cyclists and you'll see it, the guys who say they've worked on bikes forever and never needed a torque wrench. They've got calibrated forearms and haven't ever broken anything. Please ignore this advice, there is no downside to using a torque wrench. That doesn't mean you need the fanciest torque wrench from our list of the best bike torque wrenches, but pick up something.

One good option if you don't expect to need a torque wrench often is the PRO mini torque wrench. It won't cover everything but it's perfect for stems, handlebars, seat posts, and saddles. It's something we've carried on every ride since it came out and now, we are ready to discuss the details. If you are looking for a lightweight, reasonably priced, torque wrench, keep reading to see if this option from PRO is the right option for you.

Josh hails from the Pacific Northwest of the United States but would prefer riding through the desert than the rain. He will happily talk for hours about the minutia of cycling tech but also has an understanding that most people just want things to work. He is a road cyclist at heart and doesn't care much if those roads are paved, dirt, or digital. Although he rarely races, if you ask him to ride from sunrise to sunset the answer will be yes.

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 137 lb.

Rides: Orbea Orca Aero, Cannondale Topstone Lefty, Cannondale CAAD9, Trek Checkpoint, Priority Continuum Onyx