Commerce Secretary Raimondo on why we need to produce chips in the U.S.

In Nuremberg, they’ve stopped illuminating historic buildings at night. In Potsdam, they’ve turned down the temperature in the municipal saunas. And from his office in Berlin, the economy minister has urged people across the country to take fewer showers. As Germany scrambles to conserve energy for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will cut off all natural gas flows to Europe this winter, many Germans now regret succumbing to the fatal allure of Russian supplies.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO