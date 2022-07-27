ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Commerce Secretary Raimondo on why we need to produce chips in the U.S.

marketplace.org
 7 days ago
www.marketplace.org

marketplace.org

Taiwan has leverage in U.S.-China standoff: semiconductors

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly planning on visiting Taiwan on Tuesday, though her office hasn’t confirmed it. China isn’t too happy about Pelosi’s expected visit — remember, the Chinese Communist Party has basically considered Taiwan a missing piece of the People’s Republic since the island broke away in 1949. Chinese President Xi Jinping is threatening some type of retaliation should the speaker actually head to Taipei.
FOREIGN POLICY
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
marketplace.org

The global factors behind your grocery bill

Grocery prices are up more than 12% over the past year. Climate change, the war in Ukraine and energy costs all have something to do with it. Taiwan has leverage in U.S.-China standoff: semiconductors. by Matt Levin. Aug 1, 2022. Decades of investment and training in tech have helped Taiwan...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Food price increases show signs of moderating

A ship full of corn is on the move. About 26,000 tons of the grain left Ukraine’s largest port Monday, bound for Lebanon. Ukraine is an important producer of grain for world markets, and this is the first load it’s been able to export since the Russian invasion in late February.
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Are businesses making a drop in the bucket for water security?

Water is becoming an increasingly scarce resource in many parts of the world. From California to the Horn of Africa, severe droughts exacerbated by climate change are becoming increasingly common. The biggest users of water globally aren’t individuals or governments, but companies, according to Jason Morrison, president of the non-profit...
INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

The state of the supply chain in 2022? A lot like 2021.

Shipping giant Maersk is raising expectations for a key measure of profit, known as EBITDA, that it expects to bring in this year. The new forecast is way up: $37 billion compared to a previous projection of $24 billion. The shipping industry has had a string of record-breaking quarterly profit...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Germany under fire from neighbors for its dependence on Russian energy

In Nuremberg, they’ve stopped illuminating historic buildings at night. In Potsdam, they’ve turned down the temperature in the municipal saunas. And from his office in Berlin, the economy minister has urged people across the country to take fewer showers. As Germany scrambles to conserve energy for fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin will cut off all natural gas flows to Europe this winter, many Germans now regret succumbing to the fatal allure of Russian supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Despite travel rebound, inflation and staffing continue to limit this Hawaiian tourism business

Early this year, Manu Powers’ boat tour company, Sea Quest Hawaii, sustained about $100,000 worth of damage from the Tonga tsunami. The tsunami came as Sea Quest was rebuilding business dropped 95% during the first year of the pandemic. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Powers about how business has been this summer amid high demand for travel. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.
HAWAII STATE
marketplace.org

Biden administration launches Heat.gov as extreme heat becomes more common

It’s really hot in a lot of the country right now, and it has been for days. Nearly 27 million people are under some kind of extreme heat warning. That’s according to Heat.gov, a website the Joe Biden administration launched this week that provides information to “reduce the health, economic, and infrastructural impacts of extreme heat.”
ENVIRONMENT

