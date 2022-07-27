TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) _ TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $594 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.75 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $4.1 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

