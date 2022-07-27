Owens Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) _ Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $343 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.32 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.6 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

