Precision Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.3 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $1.42 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $255.5 million in the period.

