Dredging of Murderkill River in August

Bowers Beach , many memories of summer vacation & weekends there , my great grandfather and grandfather bought a place on the murder kill back in the 30s went there every year growing up, plain and simple , no water had to take buckets to fill at the town pump across from Faulkner's pier , the old outhouse outback, the Heartbreak hotel , getting paid a couple of dollars to clean the party boats when they came in, only two paved roads the others were dirt roads , the general store with the salon style doors, for a young kid from Philly it was like going back to the old west , loved every minute of it , I'm 70 now and still miss the simple times down there , and can't forget later on in the 70s & 80s Frenchie's dock with his caught everyday French fish & crabs was right in front of the house . I guess it sounds kinda rough now nothing fancy but it was heaven to me.🌄👍👍👍🤔😊😄😂❤️🌄
Comments / 3