Kris Jenner shares pre-social media snaps of children to mark mom MJ's 88th birthday

By Celebretainment
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
DeeDee
18h ago

well you can see they all had surgeries even though they continue to lie about them lol the past doesn’t lie 💀

Reply
5
Guest
2d ago

They looked normal rather than plastic back then.

Reply
14
and thennn...
2d ago

Kourtney is the only one that's even recognizable...😂

Reply
9
