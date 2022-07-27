ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

North Bergen DPW Workers Rescue Racoon Stuck in Sewer After Passing Storm

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Bergen, NJ
Government
City
North Bergen, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewers#Racoon#Dpw#Heavy Rain#Sewer System#76th Bergenline Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

106K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy