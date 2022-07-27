ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severn, MD

Maryland Man Robbed of All Belongings and Car

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 7

Brenda Brewer
2d ago

I'm so tired of reading these articles about juveniles started resting the parents. they're supposed to be responsible for their kids. in Pennsylvania if your kids don't show up to school you can be arrested for it it happened to my sister-in-law and Erie. but if you start making the parents responsible Maybe maybe something will happen

Reply(2)
5
WildRider
3d ago

If you are not armed, how do you handle an armed attack of several criminals? How many high capacity magazines will you require?

Reply
3
John Moore
3d ago

unless politicans come up with mandatory minimum sentences. this will happen again and again 😡

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severn, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Severn, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Oriole Court#Stewarton Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

106K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy