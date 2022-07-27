Maryland Man Robbed of All Belongings and Car

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Brenda Brewer
2d ago
I'm so tired of reading these articles about juveniles started resting the parents. they're supposed to be responsible for their kids. in Pennsylvania if your kids don't show up to school you can be arrested for it it happened to my sister-in-law and Erie. but if you start making the parents responsible Maybe maybe something will happen
Reply(2)
5
WildRider
3d ago
If you are not armed, how do you handle an armed attack of several criminals? How many high capacity magazines will you require?
Reply
3
John Moore
3d ago
unless politicans come up with mandatory minimum sentences. this will happen again and again 😡
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?Pink PoliticTexas State
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Comments / 7