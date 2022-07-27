ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

48-Year-Old Injured in District Heights Crash Has Died

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
Oxon Hill, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
District Heights, MD
City
Oxon Hill, MD
District Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Avenue#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

106K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy