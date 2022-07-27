ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Philippines earthquake: Magnitude 7 quake kills 4, injures dozens, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnSjt_0guU1RZg00

DOLORES, Philippines — A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday morning, leaving at least four people dead and dozens of others hurt, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred shortly before 9 a.m. local time and was centered about 8.6 miles southeast of Dolores at a depth of 6.2 miles. Several others with magnitudes ranging from 4.7 to 5.2 occurred in the same area within the next seven hours, the agency reported.

Most of the four people who died were killed by collapsing structures, The Associated Press reported. In Abra, falling cement slabs killed a man in his home and wounded at least 25 other people, according to the news agency. Meanwhile, a worker died in La Trinidad after a building under construction collapsed, officials said.

Overall, at least 44 people were hurt, The New York Times reported.

The earthquake, which could be felt 250 miles away in Manila, also prompted 50 or more landslides, according to the Times and CNN.

The quake came more than three decades after a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the area in 1990, killing almost 2,000 people, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Death toll rises to 4 in Northern California's McKinney Fire

NEW YORK — Two more people have been killed by a massive fire raging through a Northern California national forest, officials said Tuesday. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border now stands at four after search teams discovered two bodies Monday at separate residences on the perimeter of the blaze along Highway 96, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
ACCIDENTS
102.5 The Bone

At least 28 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says

NEW YORK — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 28 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy