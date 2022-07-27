Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!

Instagram.com/haileybieber

Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.

The images (five images and one video, if we’re being technical) are of the Victoria’s Secret model‘s jaw-dropping sexy look from the wedding of Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Rothberg (the head of brand at Rhode, FYI) which consisted of a skin-tight avocado green satin Versace mini dress that we are confident turned heads at the ceremony. We certainly wouldn’t have been able to take our eyes off her!

The Versace dress featured a super-racy corset bodice, and thin shoulder straps, one of which was embellished with a crystal Medusa logo that has become synonymous with the Italian brand. (Fun fact – Hailey wore the pink Barbie-inspired version of the same dress last month, and looked equally as breathtaking!) Mrs Bieber completed her look with some gold and diamond paper clip earrings and a subtle bracelet, letting the dress command all of the attention!

Her hair was styled in a chic updo by Amanda Lee Hair, who Hailey tagged in the first photo, with a few strands left at the front of her face, while her makeup, which was courtesy of celebrity makeup-artist Leah Darcy, was radiant and glowing. Perhaps part of her sun-kissed, bronzed goddess glow was down to her recent vacation; but if it’s something we can buy, we want in! That blush and highlighter combo is unreal!

“Love an avocado moment,” Hailey captioned her post, followed by the very apt avocado emoji. (What else?!) “Was even better in person,” stylist Maeve Reilly commented, followed by the heart eyes emoji. “So obsessed with this!!!” she added. “Holy guacamole,” fellow model Meghan Roche wrote. “Haileyyyy! Unreal,” one fan commented, followed by two twinkling star emojis. “How are you even real ma’am?!?!” questioned another. “Heeeer!!!!! ” exclaimed another, followed by three fire emojis. “The most beautiful woman in the world,” raved yet another fan.