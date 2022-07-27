Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Splash News

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!

The alleged shade came when the mom-of-four shared a piece of art created by 79-year-old American artist James Turrell, known for his work within the Light and Space movement, who her estranged ex-husband Kanye West is not only a huge fan of, but who he has collaborated with in the past. If you cast your minds back to the Yeezy designer now officially known as Ye’s 2019 IMAX film, Jesus is King, you may remember that it was set in a huge art installation created by Turrell, which the 45-year-old rapper reportedly donated $10M to so it could be finished. Wow!

And the plot thickens, as fans are convinced that Kim is not only shading her current beau by praising someone her ex is close to and admires professionally, but she is showing signs that she and her ex *could* very well be getting back together.

This isn’t the only sign that fans have spotted that lead them to believe that Kimye could very well be getting back together. And Instagram plays a huge part in it! Social media sleuths have also spotted that the SKKN by Kim founder is now following creative consultant and visual curator @vizhuel (also known as Haj) on Instagram, who is also someone the father of her four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 has also collaborated with in the past.

And if that wasn’t enough, the "Praise God" rapper has also liked one of Kim's recent Instagram posts, which is quite interesting as he is extremely quiet on social media these days. As you can imagine, the internet had a *lot* of thoughts about Kim's recent Instagram activity and whether it means a possible Kimye reunion! "Can't forget Kim's love for Elizabeth Taylor, who famously married Richard Burton twice. We know she loves to emulate an icon," one fan wrote on a Reddit discussion on the matter.

"I still think we'll see a Kimye reunion within the next 2-3 years," speculated another fan, which not everyone agreed with! "I don't think so. Especially how his fans have been. She would be dumb to go through all that again," declared another fan, while others were more direct with their comments. "Why is kim following him??" one fan questioned, in reference to Kim following Vizhuel on Instagram, to which another fan replied with their own theory: "She prob was lurking ig , this person doesn't work for or with kanye , this is an aesthetics page." "She's looking at an entire account based off Ye’s aesthetic," commented another.