Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes take center stage during Day Two of B1G Media Days

Buckeyes take center stage during Day Two of B1G Media Days

It’s Ohio State’s turn to step up to the microphone and give their thoughts at Big Ten Media Days.

Coach Ryan Day will be speaking to the media from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. That can be streamed live on the Lettermen Row Youtube channel.

Day will be followed by Buckeyes players taking their turns: quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Ronnie Hickman will speak from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. And to wrap the day up, Ryan Day will speak to the media for an hour (3:30-4:30 p.m.) before the Buckeyes head back to Columbus to get ready for the season.

Lettermen Row will have more coverage all week from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. Stick with Lettermen Row for full coverage of the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

Pair of Buckeyes anchors named to Outland Trophy preseason watch list

Ohio State and its offensive line have taken the task of a rebuild this offseason and a challenge at reestablishing its standard in the trenches.

The offseason appointment of offensive line coach Justin Frye to lead that charge, the natural talent in the room and the ample depth have given the Football Writers Association of America a reason to pinpoint two Buckeyes standouts in the midst of the rebuild. Offensive tackle Paris Johnson and offensive tackle Dawand Jones were both named to the Outland Trophy, given to the country’s best interior offensive lineman, preseason watchlist Tuesday morning.

Johnson started at guard in every game last season for Ohio State, but the 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior will slide over to his natural position at tackle for 2022. In his sophomore campaign, Johnson was named Second-Team All-Big Ten in the coaches poll and Third-Team in the media poll.

New Tim May Podcast

Tim May is ready to dive into one of the hottest offseason topics at Ohio State and around the country: name, image and likeness.

No, the long-time Ohio State beat writer isn’t signing any deals or paying players. He’s just getting some details from the people involved. On the latest edition of the Tim May Podcast, The Foundation founder Brian Schottenstein and NIL Management player representative Zach Beebe break down every angle of the NIL front.

Brian formed The Foundation to help Buckeyes players with a collective effort. Zach represents some of the biggest stars on the Ohio State football team. That makes this one of the most intriguing Tim May Podcast episodes yet.

Brian, Zach and Tim have a multi-layered conversation about how good Buckeyes football can be with the full backing of the city of Columbus and the Ohio State ecosystem behind the program. It’s an interesting discussion.

Counting down

Big Ten Media Days: Today

Ohio State season opener vs. Notre Dame: 38 days away

Ohio State vs. Michigan: 122 days away

