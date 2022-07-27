More Xbox Series X/S consoles have been sold in two years than any other Xbox console

(Image credit: Future)

Microsoft has revealed that the Xbox Series X/S is still the company’s fastest-selling console.

As revealed during Microsoft’s FY22 Q4 earnings call (via IGN (opens in new tab)), the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are still Xbox’s fastest-selling console generations of all time. Last year, during Microsoft’s FY21 Q4 earnings call, it was revealed that Xbox Series X and S are Microsoft's fastest-selling consoles. Almost a year later, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms this is still the case.

What this means is that, despite only releasing two years ago, Microsoft has already sold more Xbox Series X and S consoles than any other generation of Xbox. According to IGN, Nadella’s exact words during the call were: "[Microsoft has] sold more consoles life-to-date than any previous generation of Xbox."

Xbox’s success with this current generation has been well documented over the last year. In April 2022, it was revealed that the Xbox Series X and S outsold Sony's PlayStation 5 in Q3 2022, making it the "market leader" in new-gen hardware for the previous quarter. Of course, the ongoing chip supply problems play a part in these figures.

The Xbox console also previously had one up on the PS5 in Japan where the Xbox Series X/S outsold PS5 in Japan for not one but two months. Speaking of Xbox fans in Japan, back in March 2022 it was revealed that the Xbox Series X and Series S had already collectively outsold the Xbox One’s lifetime sales in Japan (as of February 2022), just a year and three months after launch.

Wondering if it’s worth investing in one of the current-gen Xbox consoles? Find out what you could be playing with our upcoming Xbox Series X games list.

