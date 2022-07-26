Richmond restaurant news: more ice cream and LGBTQ+ fun

Charm School is closing its OG Broad Street location in mid-August and moving to Scott's Addition , where it will focus on its wholesale business and not public scoops.

It expects to begin retail sales at the location by next summer.

And if you're looking for your Charm School fix in the meantime, its Forest Hill soft serve spot is open Wednesday through Sunday .

Speaking of Southside soft serve, Zombie Pizza finally got its soft serve machine up and running.

Papi's — a new Latin restaurant and nightclub that describes itself as "Sexy Miami-esque" and that caters to Richmond's LGBTQ+ community — is now open in Shockoe Slip at 1407 E. Cary St., Style Weekly reports .

Also, ICYMI, Godfrey's , which was closed throughout the pandemic, officially reopened this month with a newly renovated dance floor, and just in time to celebrate its 25th anniversary of proudly serving Richmond's LGBTQ+ community.

And yes, drag brunch is back on, too.

Get Tight Lounge — a restaurant and music venue from one of the En Su Boca owners and one of the Fuzzy Cactus owners — is now open and serving American fare with a 1970s vibe in the former Roxy Cafe spot near VCU at 1104 W. Main St., per Richmond Magazine.

Chick-fil-A is opening a location in The James Center, in the former Arby's spot, Richmond BizSense reports . An opening date wasn't listed.

And the Stratford Hills Chick-fil-A, which has been closed for a full gut renovation since mid-April, is hoping to reopen in August.

From the look of the most recent construction pictures , and given the city's usual track record for permits and inspections, let's call that September.

A new entertainment venue with a six-concept food hall and beer garden (plus mini golf, duck bowling and like 12 other things) is in the works near The Diamond, per BizSense .