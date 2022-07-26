ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond restaurant news: more ice cream and LGBTQ+ fun

By Karri Peifer
 5 days ago

Charm School is closing its OG Broad Street location in mid-August and moving to Scott's Addition , where it will focus on its wholesale business and not public scoops.

  • It expects to begin retail sales at the location by next summer.

Speaking of Southside soft serve, Zombie Pizza finally got its soft serve machine up and running.

Papi's — a new Latin restaurant and nightclub that describes itself as "Sexy Miami-esque" and that caters to Richmond's LGBTQ+ community — is now open in Shockoe Slip at 1407 E. Cary St., Style Weekly reports .

Also, ICYMI, Godfrey's , which was closed throughout the pandemic, officially reopened this month with a newly renovated dance floor, and just in time to celebrate its 25th anniversary of proudly serving Richmond's LGBTQ+ community.

Get Tight Lounge — a restaurant and music venue from one of the En Su Boca owners and one of the Fuzzy Cactus owners — is now open and serving American fare with a 1970s vibe in the former Roxy Cafe spot near VCU at 1104 W. Main St., per Richmond Magazine.

Chick-fil-A is opening a location in The James Center, in the former Arby's spot, Richmond BizSense reports . An opening date wasn't listed.

And the Stratford Hills Chick-fil-A, which has been closed for a full gut renovation since mid-April, is hoping to reopen in August.

A new entertainment venue with a six-concept food hall and beer garden (plus mini golf, duck bowling and like 12 other things) is in the works near The Diamond, per BizSense .

