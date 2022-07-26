ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit pushes for Census recount

By Samuel Robinson
Axios Detroit
Axios Detroit
 5 days ago

City and state officials are pushing for an appeal of the 2020 census.

Driving the news: Mayor Mike Duggan, researchers and elected officials attended a hearing yesterday held by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Township) to discuss the impacts of an alleged undercount.

  • U of M and Wayne State researchers are estimating an 8% undercount in certain Detroit neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Governments use census data to allocate resources and determine congressional districts.

  • Michigan not only lost a congressional district based on the 2020 census, but the data also shaped the redrawing of its legislative districts.
  • The 2020 census showed Detroit with 639,111 residents, a 10.5% decrease from 2010.

What they're saying: Duggan, who says the city's population is closer to 700,000, cites systemic racism as part of the reason the city was undercounted by 50,000 people, the Detroit News reports.

  • "In a city that's 84% Black and brown, that undercount hits the city of Detroit harder than any other community in America," Duggan said.

The other side: In May, the Census Bureau reported Michigan was not undercounted.

What's next: Duggan said the appeal process with the U.S. Department of Commerce has been slow.

  • If that doesn’t work, Duggan said earlier this year he's prepared to file a federal lawsuit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Mike Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Census Data#The Census Bureau#Politics Local#Governments#Detroit News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios Detroit

Axios Detroit

Detroit, MI
224
Followers
199
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Detroit is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/detroit

Comments / 0

Community Policy