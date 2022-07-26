Detroit pushes for Census recount

City and state officials are pushing for an appeal of the 2020 census.

Driving the news: Mayor Mike Duggan, researchers and elected officials attended a hearing yesterday held by U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Bloomfield Township) to discuss the impacts of an alleged undercount.

U of M and Wayne State researchers are estimating an 8% undercount in certain Detroit neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Governments use census data to allocate resources and determine congressional districts.

Michigan not only lost a congressional district based on the 2020 census, but the data also shaped the redrawing of its legislative districts.

The 2020 census showed Detroit with 639,111 residents, a 10.5% decrease from 2010.

What they're saying: Duggan, who says the city's population is closer to 700,000, cites systemic racism as part of the reason the city was undercounted by 50,000 people, the Detroit News reports.

"In a city that's 84% Black and brown, that undercount hits the city of Detroit harder than any other community in America," Duggan said.

The other side: In May, the Census Bureau reported Michigan was not undercounted.

What's next: Duggan said the appeal process with the U.S. Department of Commerce has been slow.