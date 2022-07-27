FIRST ALERT | The chance of rain increases following a mostly dry Thursday!

www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and mostly dry today
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Considerable cloudiness continues through most of the day with only a slight chance for showers south of ATL this afternoon. Today looks mostly dry, but thunderstorm chances increase after sunset. A few t-storms are likely overnight. Scattered storms return tomorrow afternoon.
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances diminish tonight; More Pop-up afternoon storms Tuesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain chances will continue to diminish through the evening, with only isolated showers after midnight. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy as low temperatures drop to the low 70s. Tuesday Forecast:. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs reaching near 90. In the afternoon, we’ll...
CBS 46
First Alert Forecast | Enjoy a drier, warmer Sunday afternoon!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summer weather prevails as we round-out the weekend. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s and lower 90s across North Georgia and Metro Atlanta. A few showers and thunderstorms have managed to bubble up in the afternoon heat, as of 3 p.m.
CBS 46
Massive sinkhole closes road, could ‘affect water service’ in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and business owners in a south Atlanta neighborhood are upset after a massive sinkhole lead officials to close a busy road on Sunday afternoon. Officials say a portion of Ira Street near Gardner Street in the Pittsburgh section of the city is closed after the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
A day at the Georgia Aquarium for group of Afghan families living in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – It has been nearly one year since the U.S. pulled American troops out of Afghanistan. Many of the Afghan civilians who managed to escape are working to rebuild their lives here in the United States. Some now call Georgia home. An outing to the Georgia...
CBS 46
Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three DeKalb County families are displaced after an early morning fire ripped through their apartment building, and neighbors tell CBS46 this is one of many fires they’ve seen over the years at the Eagles Run Apartments. “Over the years, I done seen one, two, three...this...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
CBS 46
City votes on $7.6 million to move Forest Cove residents after missing relocation deadline
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta City Council approved 7.6 million dollars in American Rescue Act funds Monday to help residents at a deteriorating South Atlanta apartment complex. The council’s unanimous approval came the same day the city failed to meet its deadline of relocating residents. 63 of more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
City of Atlanta launches grant program to assist small businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new $3.5 million grant program for small businesses in the city. Small business owners are eligible for grants up to $50,000 for “exterior and interior enhancements to their business.” Those improvements include painting, lighting, HVAC and flooring, among others.
CBS 46
Black bear spotted wandering around downtown Gainesville Saturday
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Several black bear sightings in and around downtown Gainesville have been reported on Saturday, Gainesville Police Department officials confirmed. Officials say they’ve been made aware of the black bear sightings and there is no need to call 9-1-1. Officials warn to exercise caution and do...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options
The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 7 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
CBS 46
Litter of puppies found in Clayton County
The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. New video released of Clayton County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
CBS 46
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 canceled
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Music Midtown 2022 has been canceled. The festival issued a statement on social media stating the festival had been canceled “due to circumstances beyond [its] control.” It was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18. Artists confirmed with CBS46 that they were told by...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County’s school menu seeks to appeal to district’s global population
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Georgia’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools, begins its new school year on Wednesday, students can expect some globally inspired tweaks to the district’s cafeteria menu. A CBS46 crew stopped by the new Seckinger High School near Buford Tuesday as cafeteria workers...
CBS 46
Students, parents across metro Atlanta prepare for upcoming school year
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several school districts begin classes on Monday, including Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb County schools and Gwinnett County Schools. Ahead of the first day, various events were held across metro Atlanta to help families with school supplies. One parent, Miriam, who has three students at Atlanta Public...
CBS 46
3 families displaced after early morning apartment fire in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County apartment complex went up in flames early Tuesday morning, sending families out into the streets. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at Eagles Run Apartments at 2000 Bouldercrest Road. Officials say the fire appears to have started in a first-floor unit. The fire is...
CBS 46
Thousands of Atlanta area students head back to school Monday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Monday is the first day of classes for Atlanta Public Schools. The first bell for elementary school students is at 7:45, followed by high school at 8:45 and middle school at 9:15. The first day back can be an exciting and daunting time for students and...
Comments / 0