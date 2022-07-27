Fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, oh my! Three Amigos Mexican Taqueria arrives at Farmington with all your favorites.

Manuel Negreros, a native of Puebla, Mexico, owns Three Amigos Mexican Taqueria in Manchester and Farmington. Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant/TNS

Tucked into a storefront plaza in Farmington is Three Amigos Mexican Taqueria, an explosion of Mexican colors, flavors and culture. Three Amigos, which has been in Manchester for 11 years, opened its second location at 188 Main St. June 29.

Manuel Negreros, a native of Puebla, Mexico, has worked as a prep cook and line cook at some of the most popular Mexican restaurants in the Hartford area: Margaritas in East Hartford, Bartaco in West Hartford and Sayulita in Glastonbury.

Negreros owns both Three Amigos locations. His wife and daughters will now run the Manchester spot, while he runs the Farmington location.

“I love this town. It’s so beautiful, and the people have been so nice,” he said. “I feel comfortable here already.”

The vibe inside the fast-casual 1,260-square-foot restaurant is charming and colorful. Three metal sculptures of mariachi frogs are the “Three Amigos” that give the restaurant its name. Other sculptures depict “alebrijes,” colorful imaginary creatures made in Oaxaca. Other little sculptures, of elegantly dressed skeletons, evoke Dia de los Muertos.

Artworks on the walls tell the love story between the princess Iztaccíhuatl and the warrior Popocatépetl, as well as a photograph of the two volcanoes named after the two legendary lovers. On another wall, traditional curved Mexican roof slates are painted with brightly colored figures.

All the traditional Mexican favorites are on the menu, all served with chips and salsa. They are available in shredded chicken, adobado chicken, steak, ground beef, carnitas, barbacoa, chorizo, fish, adobo pork, rice and beans, veggie and combo.

Tacos, served two at a time, range from $6.02 to $11.33 for the birria, the only platter with three tacos. Burritos range from $9.86 to $12.94 for the extra grande. Quesadillas are $7.58 (for cheese) to $12. Taco salads, on top of a 10-inch deep fried tortilla, are $10.35 to $12. Tostadas are $8.19 to $10.91.

Nachos, with all of the meat options, range from $9.28 to $10.89.

Fajitas — chicken, steak, veg, chorizo and steak-chorizo — come with a side salad for $11.85 to $13.24. Three-enchilada plates with rice and beans come in chicken, ground beef, carnitas, cheese, combo and veg, range from $11.09 to $13.76.

Negreros said the next step in his expansion is to open a bigger restaurant with a bar. “I have other towns in my mind,” he said.

Three Amigos Mexican Taqueria is at 188 Main St. in Farmington. It is open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/threeamigostacos .

