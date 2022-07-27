ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: More rail disruption as workers strike again

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Train platforms at King’s Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Rail services were crippled on Wednesday because of a fresh strike by thousands of workers in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Picket lines have been mounted outside railway stations across the UK as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators took industrial action.

Passengers at Birmingham New Street station (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

At Birmingham New Street station, where passenger numbers are expected to increase with the Commonwealth Games starting on Thursday, there was a reduced list of departures during the strike action.

Passengers at Reading station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
The picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley station (Katharine Hay/PA) (PA Wire)
Union members are taking part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)
A platform is closed off at King’s Cross station in London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers’ union Aslef at seven companies will strike on Saturday.

Picket lines outside Basingstoke railway station (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
Passengers sit in a waiting area during rush hour at Victoria station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Victoria station in London was quieter than usual amid the strikes. Passengers were urged to only travel by train if necessary, and to allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.

The near-empty station concourse during rush hour at London Euston station (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch (centre) and assistant general secretary Eddie Dempsey (right) outside London Euston station (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the picket line outside Bristol Temple Meads station (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

