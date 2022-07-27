ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Super Smash Bros. Composer Kenichi Okuma Passes Away Age 56

By Catherine Lewis
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoru Iwata
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Smash Bros Brawl#Video Game#Japanese#Okuma#Nintendo Wii#The Super Smash Bros#Pok Mon Gym Evolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy