ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grand Theft Auto Restaurant Cluckin' Bell Has Opened In Real Life

By Kate Harrold
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurant#Grand Theft Auto Vi#San Andreas#Video Game#Chick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
KFC
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy