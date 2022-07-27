Watch the weird and unsettling video for Ghost’s epic new single Spillways

Dancing human mannequins, tears of blood and a ton of dry ice? It can only be the video for Ghost’s new single Spillways

Ghost have released the video for brand new single Spillways.

The typically strange and disorientating video features Papa Emeritus and his Ghouls playing in what looks like a giant underground cathedral, complete with light-up pentagram on the floor, while a mass of dry ice billows around them.

The weird vibes are completed by a troupe of poker-faced dancers sporting flesh-coloured leotards who go from mannequin-like stillness to writhing movement as the video progress. Oh, and did we mention several of them start crying tears of blood towards the end, before the entire place turns a diabolical deep red?

What does it mean? We’re not entirely sure, though Ghost mainman recently told Metal Hammer that Spillways was “an elegy for the darkness that most people have inside. When you have a dam, spillways are the run-offs so the dam won’t overflow. That darkness inside us needs to find its way out.”

Spillways is the latest single from Ghost’s fourth album Impera, released earlier this year. The band kick off their US Imperator tour on August 26, 2022, supported by Mastodon and Spiritbox, .

Ghost Imperatour US tour dates 2022

Aug 26: San Diego Pechanga Arena San Diego, CA

Aug 27: Tucson Tucson Convention Center Arena, AZ

Aug 30: Austin Moody Center, TX

Aug 31: Corpus Christi American Bank Center Arena, TX

Sep 02: Huntsville Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena, AL

Sep 03: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA

Sep 04: Asheville ExploreAsheville.com Arena, NC

Sep 06: Tampa Yuengling Arena, FL

Sep 08: Danville Blue Ridge Rock Fest, VA

Sep 09: Trenton CURE Insurance Arena, NJ

Sep 10: Belmont Park UBS Arena, NY

Sep 12: Providence Dunkin Donuts Center, RI

Sep 13: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Sep 15: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 16: Laval Place Bell, QC

Sep 17: Toronto Coca Cola Coliseum, ON

Sep 19: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Sep 20: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Sep 21: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena, IL

Sep 23: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

