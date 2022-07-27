This new pro-shot footage of Metallica playing Bleeding Me is a reminder of how underrated Load is

Metallica played classic Load anthem Bleeding Me in Copenhagen and the filmed footage is dazzling

(Image credit: Metallica / YouTube)

Metallica have released new pro-shot live footage of their show from June 15 in Copenhagen, Denmark, which saw them play a Load-era classic – the brooding and contemplative Bleeding Me.

Released via the band's YouTube channel, the track is captured in all of its raw, emotional power, with frontman James Hetfield's voice in great form.

A true rarity in Metallica sets, Bleeding Me was the only track the metal heavyweights incorporated into the Copenhagen show from the Load album, though it was still a cracking setlist from start to finish, with appearances from Whiplash, Creeping Death, Harvester Of Sorrow, Dirty Window and more.

While there's been plenty of contention over Load over the years, performances like these are a reminder that the album was packing serious firepower and some all-time great Metallica anthems.

Commenters on the video are similarly impressed with the footage, with one user writing: "The Load albums [Load and 1997 follow-up Reload] don’t deserve the hate they get. Yes there a couple songs that feel like filler and aren’t great, but they have many underrated songs. The only argument the haters give is that it 'isn’t metal'. Who cares?"

"Don’t stop playing this song," says another. "We love it too. Please continue to blend in more Load/Reload stuff into your set."

Metallica's next show will see them play at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago this weekend. The band recently released a brand new video for classic track Master Of Puppets following the song's phenomenal surge in popularity following Stranger Things.

Check out the video of Metallica's recent Bleeding Me performance below:

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.