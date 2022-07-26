Columbus Zoo animals have a field day on Ohio Stadium turf

The Buckeyes found a good use for some of their old home turf.

What's happening: The turf, which came from Ohio Stadium renovations, will enhance exhibits for Columbus Zoo animals, especially those that spend their winter "off season" indoors.

Why it matters: The artificial grass more closely resembles natural habitats than hard surfaces, which can improve foot health and overall well-being, according to the zoo.

A perfect touchdown from Ken the brown pelican in the Manatee Coast exhibit.A southern stingray grazes turf at the bottom of Stingray Bay.