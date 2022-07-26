ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo animals have a field day on Ohio Stadium turf

By Alissa Widman Neese
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 5 days ago

The Buckeyes found a good use for some of their old home turf.

What's happening: The turf, which came from Ohio Stadium renovations, will enhance exhibits for Columbus Zoo animals, especially those that spend their winter "off season" indoors.

Why it matters: The artificial grass more closely resembles natural habitats than hard surfaces, which can improve foot health and overall well-being, according to the zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9hkL_0guTBGMf00
A perfect touchdown from Ken the brown pelican in the Manatee Coast exhibit. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kh1wc_0guTBGMf00 A southern stingray grazes turf at the bottom of Stingray Bay.

