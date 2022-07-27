Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as UK hit by more rail strikes

This week, the UK has been hit by more rail strikes: one on Wednesday, with another coming up on Saturday.

Walkouts involve different unions - RMT and Aslef respectively - across different train operators, but have major impacts on travellers’ plans.

The 27 July strike left only one in five trains running, with some destinations seeing no services at all; the industrial action on 30 July involves drivers working for Chiltern, Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains, and will also cause widespread disruption.

Further strikes are planned for August

So what does it mean for your imminent public transport journeys? And are you still safe booking train tickets this summer?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday 28 July to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event, between 2-3pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 2pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.