Spider-Man star JK Simmons provides voiceover in trailer for new horror film Glorious

JK Simmons provides a chilling voiceover in the trailer for new horror film Glorious .

The actor - famous for his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man - also stars in the new movie alongside Ryan Kwanten.

Glorious has received all-around positive reviews from critics after premiering at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week.

In the trailer, Simmons tells character Wes - an extremely hungover man suffering the not-so-glorious symptoms of a hangover in a public bathroom - that “the universe has a favour to ask” of him.

