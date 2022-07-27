ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man star JK Simmons provides voiceover in trailer for new horror film Glorious

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06KUpX_0guTAynU00

JK Simmons provides a chilling voiceover in the trailer for new horror film Glorious .

The actor - famous for his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man - also stars in the new movie alongside Ryan Kwanten.

Glorious has received all-around positive reviews from critics after premiering at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week.

In the trailer, Simmons tells character Wes - an extremely hungover man suffering the not-so-glorious symptoms of a hangover in a public bathroom - that “the universe has a favour to ask” of him.

