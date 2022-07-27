14 best girls' summer dresses

The sun’s come out to play. Time, then, to get your kids some summer gear. We've scoured the high street to find our favourites for the season for all ages, from babies to pre-teens, and for all occasions, from casual holidays to formal occasions.

1. Maisie Dress: £19, monsoon.co.uk

Available for kids aged three-to-13, this gorgeous daisy print design includes a cap-sleeve and contrast colour details in the bow waistband and stitching around the hem. It’s well-lined and fastens with a zip up the back.

2. Jersey Dress: £7.99, hm.com

Here’s a great one for older kids. Available from ages eight upwards, the dipped hem is right on trend and there are several of different colour options available.

3. Striped Skater Dress: from £14, marksandspencer.com

This classic style is available from ages five to 14 and suits them all, thanks to its simplicity and great cut. It is versatile too, doing for everyday and holidays as well as a nice evening out. We like the cut out detail at the back and the light, easy-care polyester fabric.

4. Twirly Dress: from £26, boden.co.uk

Boden's pretty dress is available in two prints - blue with flowers or yellow with birds - and is perfect for warm summer days. It’s true-to-size and works well for kids of all shapes and sizes.

5. Jersey Layered Floral Dress: £22, mamasandpapas.com

This layered number from Mamas and Papas’ new summer collection is our firm favourite for tiny tots. The floral skirt and striped t-shirt combo design is limited edition and we particularly like the little details like the coordinating pocket and bobble skirt trim. Feminine, playful and very comfy, we can just see this one on the beach.

6. Blue Mystique: £59, le-mu.co.uk

It may be more than most people would consider spending on a children's dress, but if you have a special occasion like a wedding or garden party to go to, this stunning blue tulle dress is just the ticket.

7. Tropical Print Jersey Dress: £7, mothercare.com

A tropical print will brighten up any child’s wardrobe and this sleeveless dress will keep them cool on the hottest of days. The fabric is soft and easy to wash — and it’s a bargain at £7.

8. Multi Stripe Maxi Dress: £16, bhs.co.uk

A cheery casual outfit for summer days, this Tammy Girl maxi-dress is a good option for kids aged seven and up. Made from soft woven fabric in a multi-coloured stripe, it has an elasticated waist and button opening at the back of the neck.

9. Girl's Ra Ra Dress: £19.95, joules.com

This country garden floral print ra-ra dress, which is made from 100 per cent cotton, is bound to become a summer staple as it’s both comfy and bright. With a drop waist and tiered skirt, it’s also likely to attract lots of compliments.

10. Wild Things Kite Dress: £44, thebritpack.co.uk

If you like statement dresses, don’t miss The Brit Pack’s UK-made collection this summer. Our favourite is this jovial kite applique dress in soft blue cord. The design wraps right around, with clouds and a silver bird on the reverse.

11. Mint Broidery Dress: from £24, jigsaw-online.com

This might look like a classic baby and toddler dress but it’s actually available for kids right up to 13. The loose, a-line fit keeps little ones cool and relaxed the colour is gorgeously summery; a great holiday dress.

12. John Lewis Girl Sport Jersey Sun Dress: from £16, johnlewis.com

Don’t hang around if you like the look of this retro-inspired sun-dress as it’s already proving popular. Available in navy or magenta, it can be worn with a denim jacket and trainers for a casual look or pretty sandals for a more dressy occasion.

13. Girl’s Dress: £11.25, vertbaudet.co.uk

You could kit out the whole family for summer at Vert Baudet, thanks to its vast and reasonably-priced selection of kid's wear. The big thumbs up from us goes to this pure cotton number that’s available in four colours.

14. Billebrush Unique Dress: £23.99, surfdome.com

We think this lightweight cotton dress, with its charming all-over watermelon print, is delightful for younger kids (though it's available up to age 12). The only drawback is that it’s only washable on a cold wash.

Verdict:

Boden’s Twirly Dress looks great on all shapes and ages and it washes like a dream, while the H&M Jersey Dress is a great buy for under £8 and will be a hit among pre-teens and teens.