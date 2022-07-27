Mega Millions jackpot now over $1 billion after no one wins

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night and won the top prize.

The new estimated jackpot will be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the nation , as well as Mega Millions’ third-largest jackpot on record.

The jackpot has grown so large because no one has matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

The numbers on Tuesday, July 26 were 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15.

The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing on Friday, July 29 is an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

