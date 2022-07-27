Artists to take over downtown during Parkersburg Piccalilli

Parkersburg, W.Va. (WVDN) – Artists and performers will fill Downtown Parkersburg on Sept. 9 and 10 as several organizations plan an “Artist takeover with relish.”

Parkersburg Piccalilli is a two-day arts conference and plans to host more than 100 working artists, art educators, college art students and arts organizations. The conference will include workshops by some of the region’s premiere artists, hands-on art making, networking and a reception filled with surprises.

On the evening of Friday, Sept. 9, participants will receive a progressive reception, moving from the Parkersburg Art Center to ArtBeat Studio and Artsbridge. The reception will include food, drinks, music and pop-up exhibits of participating artists’ work.

All registered conference goers may bring up to two pieces of their original art to display at the pop-up exhibit. If participants are musically inclined, they may also bring their instrument of choice to play.

The Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Parkersburg Art Center and Tamarack Foundation are co-hosting Parkersburg Piccalilli, which is the first of many conferences for and about artists.

Actors, musicians, theater performers and other artists will also be downtown on Sept. 9 and 10 for the PCG Transformation event and Tony Vincent Master Class. Tony Vincent, one of today’s leading theater actors and musicians, will present with other professionals on the evolution of the music business, elements of a great live show, performance coaching and more.

The PCG Transformation event and Tony Vincent Master Class are free to attend and sponsored by the Ross Foundation, Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley and WVU Parkersburg. The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will also assist with these events.

The two action-packed days will end with a behind-the-scenes tour of Discovery World on Market, a STEAM museum coming soon.

For more information, contact Senta Goudy (sgoudy4@wvup.edu); Jessie Seifert (artstart06@gmail.com) or Domenica Queen (dqueen@tamarackfoundation.org ).

Visit wvup.edu/piccalilli to register for the art conference. From now until Aug. 19, registration is being offered at a discounted fee of $95. Beginning Aug. 20, registration is $120. A special rate of $75 is available for art educators and full-time college students.

To sign up for the free PCG Transformation and Tony Vincent Master Class, visit wvup.edu/tony-vincent.

