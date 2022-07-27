AWS is upping its security and malware protection

(Image credit: AWS)

Amazon has announced new security features and malware (opens in new tab) protection services for its cloud business, Amazon Web Services.

At its AWS re:Inforce conference, the company unveiled updates such as Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection, AWS Wickr and Kubernetes support for Amazon Detective.

The headline product, Amazon GuardDuty, is designed to detect malware deployed on an instance or container workload running Amazon EC2, but without the need to install specific security software to the endpoint (opens in new tab). The tool adds file scanning for workloads utilizing Amazon EBS volumes to detect malware and will also be integrated with the AWS Security Hub.

AWS security updates

Cybersecurity company Bitdefender also announced its support for Amazon GuardDuty. Its anti-malware technology will provide AWS customers with advanced threat detection to identify known and unknown malware, zero-day attacks and malicious activity.

Users can turn the feature on by navigating to the GuardDuty console, or bringing up the GuardDuty API. Once an issue is detected, GuardDuty Malware Protection automatically sends security findings to AWS Security Hub, Amazon EventBridge, and Amazon Detective.

“By consolidating malware findings alongside other security findings, customers can more easily search, triage, investigate, and take action,” Amazon said, adding that the integrations help centralize security monitoring, automate responses and streamline investigations.

AWS also announced the preview version of its enterprise-grade, secure collaboration product, AWS Wick. It provides end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) messaging, file transfer features, screen sharing and location sharing capability, as well as voice and video conferencing capabilities.

Amazon explained that the tool will have admin controls that “support information governance and compliance.”

Finally, Amazon Detective now supports Kubernetes. This is a new feature that helps users analyze, investigate, and identify the root cause of security findings or suspicious control plane activity on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) clusters.

