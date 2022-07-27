ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man killed at weekend mud ride event. He was shot after men tried to enter without paying, officials say.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Mississippi authorities say multiple arrests have been made after a fatal shooting at a weekend mud ride event.

WLBT News reports that officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting death of 22-year-old Robert Reynolds, who was reportedly shot in the stomach during an altercation at a July 23 mud ride on Patton Road in Lorman, Mississippi.

Officials say an altercation began when three men tried to enter without paying. At some point, weapons were drawn, and Reynolds was shot in the stomach.

Reynolds later died at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson.

Officials say individuals ranging in ages 15 to 21 years old were involved in the shooting.

If anyone has information, contact Sheriff James E. Bailey at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 786-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.

Stuntman Mike
3d ago

No description of the shooter…. again. So everyone be on the lookout for 3 guys aged 15 to 21. At least we have it narrowed down, right?

Joyce Billow
2d ago

evil is growing day by day..But day by day the time of Jesus Christ return is growing closer. In Revelation it says in the last days evil will be ever more present. Come Quickly Lord Jesus Christ. Redeem This Fallen world

Ray W Smith
2d ago

If the guy was threatening the business owner or anyone else (the employees),there with a firearm, then the ones who shot him had the right to defend themselves, period...

