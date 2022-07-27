ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Mississippi teen arrested in armed robbery case

By Vicksburg Post Staff
A Mississippi teen was taken into custody in connection with an April armed robbery.

Demetrius Cormier, 15 of Vicksburg, was taken into custody by Vicksburg Police Department investigators on Monday.

He was wanted for the armed robbery of an individual in April 2022 in which a handgun was stolen.

The police department had put out a public notice in June to be on the lookout for Cormier.

Cormier appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter on a charge of armed robbery. His bond was set at $75,000 and he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Ricky Battle
2d ago

They need to be strict and hard, because if they don't, he will keep up with this same pattern over and over again, stop thinking that he's too young! that's the biggest mistake!

Debbie Sanders
2d ago

my he is just a baby...parents where are you???. now look where he is headed he was in your hands to take care of...

social debater
2d ago

He needs mentoring and a new environment, not jail time. Maybe there is still hope since he is so young!

