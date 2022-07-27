ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield mayor to discuss recent gun violence

By Duncan MacLean
 3 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner addressed the City about recent gun violence.

19-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting in Energy Park in Greenfield

The mayor was joined by Acting Greenfield Police Chief William Gordon for a news conference at City Hall. 22News live streamed the event and will have the latest information as soon as it is released.

There have been three shooting incidents in Greenfield in the past month, not including several other incidents in which illegal guns have been seized by police. The most recent incident happened on Monday afternoon when a man fired a dozen rounds into an apartment building.

