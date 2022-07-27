Happy Hour: Check out Milestone 229 in Columbus for discounts, specials plus a great view

Want good food, discounted drinks and a nice view, we've got the perfect happy hour for you.

Milestone 229 is known for its good food, but also its perfect view Downtown, located right off the Scioto Mile.

Happy hours have become popular around the country, with most restaurants having some sort of discounted time during the week. For more than a month The Dispatch has been recommending noteworthy happy hours for you. Last week, we featured Nicola's Restaurant in Upper Arlington.

Happy Hour:Looking for happy hour specials in Columbus? Check out Condado margaritas and pitchers

This week, we are headed Downtown for a stop at Milestone 229. Located at 229 S. Civic Center Drive, Milestone 229 has a great location for a few drinks, some food and then a walk along the river.

If you haven't been there already, here is some information that will get you started. If you have a happy hour suggestion for us, you can send them to Cameron Teague Robinson at CTeagueRob@Dispatch.com.

Happy Hour:Looking for Columbus happy hour specials? Check out Nicola Restaurant for discounts

Milestone 229

Where: 229 S. Civic Center Drive

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, bar only

Menu: The happy hour menu for Milestone 229 has a lot of versatility.

Leading the way are the $5 beers, which can be picked from a list that includes Milestone 229's own patio pils beer, as well as Prosperity Wheat by Market Garden in Cleveland, Land Grant Brewing's Lemon Glow and more.

The menu also includes a $6 wine: Customers can pick a red, white or rose off the weekly selections list.

Milestone 229 also provides five cocktails for $9, which includes drinks such as the Milestone Mule, made with Ketel One vodka, lime and Gosling’s Ginger beer. There's also the Pineapple Express, made with Mezcal, orange liquor, grapefruit, pineapple, lemon and lavender simple, among other cocktails.

Last, but not least, Milestone 229 offers select food for $9 as well. You can order skillet mac 'n' cheese, Nashville-style calamari, pretzel bread, among others.

All in all, Milestone 229 offers a good happy hour menu in a scenic location in Downtown Columbus. Here's a full look at the menu, but you should plan a trip soon. And if you work Downtown, it might be walking distance from your office.

Cameron Teague Robinson CTeagueRob@gannett.com; Twitter: @cj_teague;