Misplaced complains from 'dismayed' Democratic music to McConnell, McCarthy's ears| Opinion

Hundreds of people have marched to the White House to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision to erase a woman’s right to make health care decisions for themselves. While I agree that a bunch of unelected right-wing extremists’ decision to fundamentally alter women’s rights in America is cause for protest, I couldn’t for the life of me understand why these activists were protesting in front of the White House.

Let’s be perfectly clear here: The reason why this happened was because of the Republican Party. Period. Full stop.

It was Republican presidents who appointed the Supreme Court justices who struck down decades of precedent. It was a Republican majority who confirmed those nominees.

It was Republican members of Congress who blocked efforts to codify a woman’s right to choose .

Don't blame it on President Biden

President Joe Biden isn’t the enemy here. He isn’t the reason why any of this is happening. Protesting in front of the White House might look great on Instagram, but it does absolutely nothing to move the needle. For that matter, neither does protesting in front of the White House chief of staff’s home .

I don’t care if you’re disappointed in the Biden administration. I don’t care if you think he could or should be doing more than he is on abortion, climate change, guns or the economy.

And quite frankly, I’m sick and tired of Democratic voters complaining about someone who has been one of the most progressive presidents that we have ever had.

Every time you criticize President Biden, you are making the job of the Republican Party easier. Every time you express your dismay with the Biden administration, you are playing right into the hands of Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy.

Every time you protest the White House, you are giving a free pass to Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Scott Walker, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott.

Democratic voters must support a Democratic president

You know what you hardly ever see Republicans do a few months out from any election: protest their own people. They get in lockstep, get on message and attack Democrats. They can get back to the inner-party squabbling after the election.

Abraham Lincoln was right: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

We have to unite. We cannot keep doing the Republicans’ job for them.

Right now, we have a Democratic president who will nominate judges and who will sign into law legislation passed by a Democratic Congress. We need to give him a Democratic Congress that can act on a robust agenda, including addressing the climate crisis and restoring women’s rights in America. A Congress that will take on the gun lobby and lower prescription drug costs for seniors.

If you don’t like how things are going in this country right now, I get it, neither do I. But direct that anger, that frustration, that energy at the Republican Party.

Stop giving them a free pass. Start protesting them.

Otherwise, you will have only yourselves to blame when Republicans take back Congress in November.

Kurt Bardella, a member of USA TODAY’s Board of Contributors, is an adviser to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He is a former senior adviser for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @KurtBardella

