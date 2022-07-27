Franklin County says it doesn't need 829 poll workers state says it's short for Aug. 2 primary

Franklin County is 829 poll workers short of the staffing needed for Tuesday's primary election, according to the Ohio Secretary of State's poll worker tracker .

Those poll workers are necessary to meet the minimum 3,536 needed, the state says.

But that number is based on the county's usual 320 polling locations, which officials have reduced to 156 for Tuesday's primary, said Aaron Sellers, a spokesperson for the Franklin County Board of Elections.

"We continue to recruit, assign, and train poll workers all the way through July 31 and are confident that we will have more than enough poll workers to assist voters on Election Day in an efficient manner," Sellers said in an email to The Dispatch.

Most voters likely won't notice a difference, Sellers said.

With less than half the usual number of polling places, having the full 3,536 workers needed would mean about 20 workers at each polling place, Sellers said.

"We'd have people walking over each other," he said.

As far as why there aren't that many poll workers for the state's second or split primary on Aug. 2, Sellers attributed the shortage to the time of year. While the state's elections calendar allows for August contests, it's usually reserved for special elections, with primaries happening in May.

"It's the middle of summer; people are on vacation. They're just not thinking about having a primary election," Sellers said.

For that reason, elections officials also anticipate a very low turnout in Tuesday's primaries, which include state Senate and House of Representative seats, political party state central committees and three local liquor options.

Anyone interested in becoming a poll worker should contact the Franklin County Board of Elections by calling 614-525-5393 or visiting vote.franklincountyohio.gov ; or visit the Ohio Secretary of State's website .

Many Franklin County polling locations are changed for August 2 primary

On July 14, the county Board of Elections released 12 pages of polling location changes , saying standard polling places were unavailable "because of pre-planned events and other activities" due to the timing of the Aug. 2 primary.

The districts are based on a set of maps the Ohio Supreme Court twice rejected as unconstitutional, saying they unfairly favored Republicans.

A back-and-forth battle over redistricting prevented state House and Senate races from appearing on the May ballot. Instead, two federal judges ordered the state to use the unconstitutional maps and set an Aug. 2 primary.

"We were hoping that the redistricting process would be done and we could have the primary in May," Sellers said.

The state will need to pass new maps before the 2024 election.

USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau reporter Jessie Balmert contributed to this report.

